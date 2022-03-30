Two people, including 17-year-old girl, shot in separate incidents in Baltimore

Two people were shot in separate incidents across Baltimore on Tuesday, including a 17-year-old girl, police said.

Baltimore Police said just before 5:40 p.m., officers were in the area of Reisterstown Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway when they heard gunfire.

A call then came in for a shooting in the 1800 block of Clifton Avenue. Officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About an hour later, officers were sent to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

Police said they found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in her left leg. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are working to determine where the victim was shot.