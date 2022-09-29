Two people, including child, hurt in Whitehaven shooting, MPD says

Two people were hurt in varying conditions after a Whitehaven shooting.

At approximately 3:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting on Cane Ridge Drive in Whitehaven.

At 3:04 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 Block of Cane Ridge Drive. One victim was transported to ROH in critical condition and a second victim was transported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/LZWJ1ml9J5 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 29, 2022

When officers arrived, they found two people shot.

One victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, the other was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

