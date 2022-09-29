Two people, including child, hurt in Whitehaven shooting, MPD says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Two people were hurt in varying conditions after a Whitehaven shooting.

At approximately 3:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting on Cane Ridge Drive in Whitehaven.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot.

One victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, the other was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

