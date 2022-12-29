Two people, including child, shot early morning in Raleigh, MPD says

Two people, including a child, were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after gunfire in the Raleigh neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on James Road.

One person, an adult, was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition and the child was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, also in non-critical condition, police said.

Memphis Police did not provide an age for the child who was shot, only saying that a juvenile shooting victim was located.

Four people were detained by police in connection to this shooting, MPD said.

