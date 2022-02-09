Two people, including student, shot at Buffalo high school





A student and a security guard were shot on Wednesday afternoon at high school in Buffalo, New York, according to The Buffalo News.

The student was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, while the security guard suffered a leg injury that was not life-threatening, Buffalo police spokesperson Michael DeGeorge said at a press conference, The Buffalo News reported.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. after two groups of students got into a fight on school grounds outside the high school building.

The Hill has reached out to the Buffalo Public School system for comment. When reached by The Hill, the Buffalo Police Department said it did not have any further details to release at this time.

The incident follows a series of school shootings in recent months, including a shooting at Bridgewater College in Virginia earlier this month that left two campus police officers dead.

A mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan in November left four students dead and others injured.