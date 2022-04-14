Two people injured after being shot with a BB gun in Westwood

Two people suffered superficial injuries after being shot with what they believe was a BB on Wednesday night in Westwood.

The alleged shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. while the two victims were walking along Washington Street.

The incident is under investigation by the Westwood Police Department.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Westwood Police at 781-320-1056.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



