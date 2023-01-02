Two people injured in New Year’s Day shooting at a nightclub in Ridgeland, police say

A New Year’s celebration that drew about 1,000 people to a Ridgeland nightclub resulted in a shooting that injured two people Sunday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. at Club Pluto, a live music venue on Jacob Smart Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

When officers got there, they were told someone had started shooting at the building as cars were pulling out of the parking lot. The bullets went through the walls, hitting two people inside.

The two had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made. In addition to the two injuries, three cars were also damaged in the shooting, said Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby, a spokesperson for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional information, including whether there was more than one shooter, was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting may call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 843-726-7779 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.