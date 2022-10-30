Two people injured in Dorchester shooting
Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police.
Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m.
There is no word on the victims conditions.
No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
