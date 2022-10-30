Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m.

There is no word on the victims conditions.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW