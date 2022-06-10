Two people injured following Friday shooting

Two people were injured following a Friday morning shooting, Monroe Police said.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Monroe Police responded to a shooting on Richwood Road No. 2.

Officers located an adult female victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to her face. Authorities said she was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening wounds.

A 13-year-old male also suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Monroe Police are actively investigating the incident.

If anyone has information on the case, please call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or (318) 388-2274 (CASH). All calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Two people injured following Friday night shooting