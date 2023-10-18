Two people injured by gunfire in Peoria, according to police

Two people were injured in separate shootings Tuesday in Peoria, according to Peoria police.

An adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot one time in the chest while sitting in his vehicle on the 2400 block of West Proctor Street around 12:56 p.m.

Police initially did not find the victim when they responded to the scene, but at 1:22 p.m., the victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Police say they have no other suspect information available.

Second person shot Tuesday night in Peoria

Later on Tuesday, around 7 p.m., a juvenile female was shot in the arm on the 2300 block of North Delaware Avenue. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also have no suspect information to share on this incident.

