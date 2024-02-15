Two people injured in Khmelnytskyi Oblast in Russia’s latest mass missile terror attack on Feb. 15

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, two people were injured as a result of a rocket attack

At least two civilians were injured in Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi Oblast during Russia’s latest mass missile terror attack on Ukraine, reported Khmelnytkyi Oblast military administration head, Serhiy Tyurin.

The casualties are in “medium to serious” condition, he said.

Explosions were heard in cities across Ukraine after Russia launched its latest mass missile terror attack on Ukraine early on Feb. 15.

At least four people were injured in Zaporizhzhya and three in Lviv, during the attack.

Explosions were also heard in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the capital of Kyiv.

