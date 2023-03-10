Two people injured in North Augusta shooting

Mar. 9—Two people were injured after a Thursday afternoon shooting in North Augusta.

Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, said around 12:08 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the area of Liberty Hill Road in North Augusta.

Abdullah said there was a verbal argument between two people or more before the shooting.

He said two people were shot and both have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating incident.