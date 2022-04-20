18-year-old dies after downtown Richmond shooting

Richmond Police Department investigators collect evidence Tuesday, April 19, 2022, while investigating a shooting on South Eighth Street.

RICHMOND, Ind. — An 18-year-old died Tuesday after a shooting on South Eighth Street.

Nathaniel Reed died from his gunshot wounds after being transported from the scene. Another 18-year-old, Adolfo Armenta, was treated at Reid and released, according to a Richmond Police Department news release.

There has not been an arrest, according Capt. Curt Leverton, supervisor of RPD's Investigative Services Division, Wednesday morning. The investigation continues, with RPD tracking video from the area and continuing to interview potential witnesses.

Leverton said investigators do not know why the shooting occurred, but he said they do think the victims were directly targeted.

The 18-year-olds had been in a black car that was just north of South A Street about 2 p.m. Evidence indicated a car was alongside the black car's driver's side and shots were fired, according to Leverton. The second vehicle was a silver, four-door Toyota Camry with black wheels, he said.

Responding RPD officers from the first shift found the two 18-year-olds with gunshot wounds, and both were transported to Reid. Investigators were called to the scene to process evidence and interview witnesses.

The black car's left front tire was flattened and the back right window was broken out, leaving glass on the street next to the car. Some blood was on the roadway outside the driver's door.

Police vehicles blocked South A Street at South Seventh Street and South Eighth Street at East Main Street while investigators collected evidence from the roadway Tuesday afternoon. Evidence markers from A to N were placed in the roadway, stretching from the black car to south of the intersection.

The driver of a semi-tractor trailer behind the incident was immediately interviewed as a witness, according to Leverton.

A Stamper's Wrecker Service truck loaded and removed the black car about 4 p.m., and the roads reopened.

Richmond Power & Light's Customer Service Office at 44 S. Eighth St. closed after the shooting for the remainder of the day. Investigators and RP&L personnel checked the building's exit for signs of bullet damage.

Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department EMS and the Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.

This is the second deadly shooting this year in Richmond and the third in Wayne County.

On Feb. 7, Erik Michael Hendricks died from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle in the 200 block of South 23rd Street. Leverton said there has not been an arrest in that case and it remains active with evidence sent for laboratory analysis.

On Jan. 12, Thomas D. Pierce, 39, died after being shot at a location along Treaty Line Road south of Hagerstown.

Two people were shot Tuesday, April 19, 2022, inside a black car on South Eighth Street.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: 18-year-old dies after downtown Richmond shooting