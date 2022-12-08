Two people injured in Sacramento after vehicle crashes into parked police CSI car

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento, including a pedestrian, after a driver crashed into a parked police CSI vehicle along Del Paso Boulevard.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Del Paso, along the boundaries of the Old North Sacramento and South Hagginwood neighborhoods, police said.

The parked police unit was a Crime Scene Investigations vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the CSI vehicle and the pedestrian both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken the hospital.

Investigators on Wednesday evening were still trying to determine the exact cause of the crash, police said.

This was the second time a Sacramento police vehicle was involved in a crash this week. Two people died early Tuesday after an on-duty Sacramento police detective crashed his car into a disabled pickup Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 in Sacramento. The two men who died were standing near the pickup when the detective crashed his unmarked Ford Fusion into the truck.