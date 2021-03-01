Two people injured in Saturday night shooting in Northwest Rochester

Feb. 28—Two people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in a shooting on Rochester's northwest side Saturday night.

Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired outside apartment buildings on 29th Place Northwest at about 11:40 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing eight to nine gunshots, according to police reports. Police found two shooting victims — one woman and one man — with gunshot wounds to their legs. They were both taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus.

Although witnesses on the scene confirmed hearing multiple shots, none reported to police a description of a suspect. The two victims didn't report a suspect description, either, according to reports from the scene, said Rochester Police Lt. Jennifer Hodgman.

"We're really unable to determine the nature of the shooting or a suspect description," she said. "That's kind of where we're at — nobody at the scene provided any information about what occurred."

The investigation is still open, Hodgman added.