Two people injured in separate Saturday night shootings in Fort Worth, police say

Two people were injured in separate shootings in Fort Worth Saturday night, according to a police.

Officers responded to the shootings around 8 p.m. and then 9:20 p.m., according to police. At 8 p.m., a caller reported to police a shooting in the 9900 block of Lone Eagle Drive. There, police said a man was shot in his torso and the shooter fled the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to survive, according to police.

Authorities said another victim was shot in the 850 block of East Davis Avenue around 9:20 p.m. While officers saw spent shell casings at the scene, they were unable to locate a victim.

A little while later, police said, they were informed that the victim in the shooting had turned up at a local hospital via private vehicle. There is no suspect in custody and police did not say what condition the victim is in.