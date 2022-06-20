Two people injured in shooting at Des Moines Hy-Vee store, police say it was self-defense

Cops lights stock photo

Two people were injured in an apparent self-defense shooting at a Des Moines Hy-Vee store Sunday morning.

Des Moines police officers responded to the grocery store around 10:02 a.m. after reports of a shooting incident, spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a statement.

Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries after the shooting at 2540 E. Euclid Ave. store and the shooter was initially detained, according to the Des Moines Police Department statement.

"The preliminary investigation of this incident indicates that the suspect and one of the victims were involved in a spontaneous dispute within the store prior to the shooting," Parizek said.

Through witness interviews and evidence examination, detectives "learned that the shooter in this incident acted in self-defense after being violently assaulted," according to the statement.

The alleged shooter then fired a handgun once in self-defense injuring her attacker and a bystander, Parizek said.

A Des Moines woman has been charged with assault causing injury.

Parizek said the relationship between the suspect and the alleged shooter is "best described as acquainted with a history of conflict between the two."

Parizek said it is unclear whether there was a security guard at the Hy-Vee location at the time of the shooting.

The West Des Moines-based grocery store chain previously announced it would be training armed security guards to be placed in Hy-Vee locations throughout 2022.

Hy-Vee spokesperson Tina Potthoff declined to say whether the East Euclid Hy-Vee location had a security guard at the time of the shooting, adding that no additional details will be released while the investigation is still ongoing.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Shooting victim arrested for sssault at Des Moines Hy-Vee