Two people injured in a shooting at Elsa's restaurant in downtown Milwaukee

Gunfire erupted at Elsa's restaurant Wednesday night in downtown Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said two people were transported to local hospitals. The department said it received a call about the incident shortly after 8 p.m.

Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen said at the scene that he had reason to believe it wasn't a random act but was unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Cliff Bell, 63, a Milwaukee resident, said his wife was inside the restaurant during the shooting. She told him that bullets started flying toward the bar from outside the restaurant. Allen believed this was the case as well.

Bell's wife was uninjured but the man next to her suffered injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department taped off much of Cathedral Square across the street from the popular restaurant, located at 833 North Jefferson St. The department said more information would be released later.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

