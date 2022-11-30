Two people injured in shooting at Fort Worth home Wednesday afternoon, police say

Two people were transported to hospitals after a shooting at a house in the 1500 block of East Robert Street in Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

One patient was in critical condition and the other in serious condition, according to MedStar.

In a 911 call about 4:30 p.m., someone reported that a male victim had been shot, according to a police call log.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson said the incident is under investigation and further information wasn’t immediately available.