Two people injured in shooting after funeral service on Indy's northeast side Friday

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department cars and yellow crime scene tape are seen in the parking lot of Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home, 5252 E. 38th St., about 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.

Two people were injured during a shooting in a parking lot following a funeral service on Indianapolis’ northeast side Friday, according to police.

The shooting happened in the parking lot between Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home and New Direction Church along East 38th Street.

Officers arrived after multiple calls for shots being fired came in just before 2 p.m., said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young.

Shortly after, 911 dispatch received calls about two people arriving at nearby hospitals with apparent gunshot wounds, Young said.

Officers did not find anyone shot at the scene but located vehicles struck by gunfire and other evidence of a shooting in the parking lot. The two people injured were in serious but stable condition Thursday afternoon, Young said.

More news: IMPD allege drug deal gone wrong led to fatal shooting on Indy's north side in November

The shooting occurred at the conclusion of a funeral as attendees were leaving the building. Investigators were determining if anyone attending the funeral was involved or injured in the shooting, Young said.

"It's very disturbing to think shots are being fired between a church and shortly after a funeral service,” Young said.

Police did not have any suspects in custody connected to the shooting as of Thursday afternoon, but do not believe there is an active threat to the public, young said.

Officers were canvassing the neighborhood to find additional evidence and witnesses Thursday afternoon, Young said.

More: Indianapolis man killed in crash with police vehicle in southern Indiana

As police investigated, a group of people stood outside the funeral home and talked.

"Some of those folks are from the funeral,” Young said. “Some of those folks are from the neighborhood. They saw or heard what was going on and wanted to figure out what is going on in their neighborhood. People are frustrated. People are fed up."

Young encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and provide detectives with information.

Story continues

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 317-327-3475. Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

This article will update.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Two people shot at Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home in Indianapolis