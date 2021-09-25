Four people injured in shooting at L.A. Metro's Willowbrook Station

Four people were injured in a shooting at the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station on Friday night, authorities confirmed.

Deputies responded at 7:41 p.m. to a call of a possible attack at the station and found four people with apparent gunshot wounds, said Ramon Montenegro, a spokesman for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Transit Services Bureau.

Initially, deputies listed three of the victims in critical conditions and the fourth as non-critical, Montenegro said.

All four victims have been taken to hospitals, he said.

Investigators continued to examine evidence at the station, such as video footage from the platform and train, Montenegro said. Preliminary information suggests there are two or three suspects, but that information could change as the investigation progresses.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.





