Two people injured in shooting Wednesday in southwest Lansing

LANSING — Police are investigating an incident that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in southwest Lansing.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Burneway Drive, in the area of South Waverly and West Jolly roads.

Officers found a person who had been shot in the stomach, and medics transported the person to a hospital, Lansing police said.

Soon after, another person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, they said. Police indicated they believe both people were shot during the same incident.

Police released no other information about the incident, including the victims' genders, ages or conditions.

They were trying to determine what led to the shooting, spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis said in an email.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 517-483-4600.

