Two people injured in shooting in Westport, Kansas City police say

Two people were injured in a shooting in Westport, according to Kansas City police.

Their injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting occurred Saturday at about 12:17 p.m. near 40th Street and Westport Road, said spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina.

No suspect or victim information was immediately known. Becchina said that “all indications are the victims were the intended targets.”

The area was blocked off from Broadway Boulevard to Wyandotte Street.

Shattered glass lay in front of one business on Westport Road and plywood covered up a door. A bullet hole in the window of another business was covered in tape.

Stacey McBride, spokesperson for Westport, said in a statement that the shooting ”was near the Westport post office ... this incident did not happen in the entertainment district.”

