Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting, police say

Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured, according to Lt. Samantha Moore with the Lexington Police Department.

Officers recieved reports of shots fired around 4:45 a.m. Sunday and were disptched to the 1000 block of Winchester Road, according to Moore.

Thirty minutes later, police were told two victims with gunshot wounds were admitted into the University of Kentucky emergency room, Moore said.

One victim was a woman with non-life threatening injuries, and the other victim was a man with “possible life threatening injuries,” Moore said.

Investigators later determined the scene of the incident was located at the 900 block of Winchester Road. Moore said there is no suspect information as of 11 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case should call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.