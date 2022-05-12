Two people inside car shot after domestic dispute, Lexington County deputies say

A man is in jail after shooting two people inside a car Wednesday night, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Kwame Marquis McKnight, 32, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said Thursday in a news release.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Pine Street in Pelion, according to the release. That’s near U.S. 178, and about 2 miles from Pelion High School.

McKnight is accused of shooting into a car after a domestic dispute, the sheriff’s department said.

One of the victims continues to receive treatment for a gunshot wound at an area hospital, according to the release. Further information on both shooting victims conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

McKnight is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.