Two people killed in East Memphis shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
Two people were killed in East Memphis Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Titus Road, and East Mallory Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two people on the ground shot.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspect information is available at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

