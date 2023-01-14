Two people killed in East Memphis shooting, police say

Two people were killed in East Memphis Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Titus Road, and East Mallory Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two people on the ground shot.

At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Ave. and Titus Rd. Officers located two victims deceased in the area. No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/uIYmYYWokw — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 14, 2023

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspect information is available at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

