Two people killed at east-side Indianapolis motel. It has a troubled history.

The east-side motel where two people were shot and killed Saturday morning has a troubled history.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot. At about 6:22 a.m., IMPD said one of the victims had died and the other was in critical condition. Less than an hour later, police said the second victim had also died.

It is at least the third fatal shooting at the motel since 2020.

A 29-year-old was shot and killed in a second-floor room at the motel in November 2020. A 31-year-old woman who was staying at the motel was shot and killed in the parking lot in December 2021. Police have made arrests in both cases.

The motel, which is located near the intersection of East 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue, has continued to be a magnet for police calls since those shootings. IndyStar identified more than 100 police reports tied to the motel in the last year alone.

Despite the violence, the motel's owner had a policy discouraging guests from calling 911, according to a criminal complaint filed in October.

Court records show the president of the company that owns the motel, Kartik Patel of Brownsburg, was charged with two counts of intimidation in October because of the policy.

Police learned about the policy in July when responding to a woman experiencing a mental health crisis at one of Patel's other motels, the Regal 8 Inn at 6231 W. Washington Street. The responding officer noticed a sign in the motel's lobby that said: "If you need police assistance: Notify the office. 911 calls made from rooms may result in your being asked to leave (without a refund). $50 penalty will apply."

A motel clerk confirmed the policy, according to a police affidavit. When guests call 911, “they have to go," the clerk told police.

Police spoke with Patel and told him that discouraging people from calling 911 or concealing a guest's need to call 911 was unlawful. Patel explained that the policy exists "because he has been in legal trouble with the city in the past," the police affidavit says.

"Mr. Patel stated he knows everyone has a right to call 911 but due to a misuse of emergency services he needs a way to control 911 calls," the affidavit says.

During another meeting in August with members of IMPD's commercial crimes branch, detectives asked Patel "if he was gaming the system by controlling how 911 calls are made from his hotels."

"Mr. Patel replied with an enthusiastic, 'Yes!'," the affidavit says. "Mr. Patel understands to appease the City Ordinance (Sec. 901-304) placing him on probation, he must control the ratio of calls. If a call is placed from the hotel staff the city does not count that use of emergency services against the calls for service ratio. Mr. Patel went on to say that he is paying his staff higher wages to police the tenants and call 911 only when they deem necessary. It has been explained to Mr. Patel numerous times by numerous people that his policy on 911 calls is illegal."

The affidavit notes that there were 72 dispatched police runs to the Regal 8 Inn Motel between July 22 and Sept. 16.

The intimidation case against Patel is scheduled for trial on Feb. 24.

IndyStar tried to reach out to Patel through a phone number and email addresses listed in public records, but he did not immediately respond. IndyStar also left a phone message for his attorneys in the intimidation case, but they did not immediately respond.

Two people killed at Budget 8 Inn. Motel has a troubled history.