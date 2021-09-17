Two people killed, four others shot across Baltimore on Thursday

Two people were killed Thursday night and four other people were shot in various incidents across the city.

Baltimore Police officers were called to the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road just after 6 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived in the Mondawmin neighborhood, officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds: a 26-year-old man with a graze wound to the right elbow, a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 20-year-old man who was unresponsive.

The 20-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

The other two victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Northeastern District patrol officers were sent to the 3500 block of Cliftmont Ave. for a shooting investigation.

Officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. Police said he was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police also responded to the 1700 block of Normal Ave. for a shooting.

A 46-year-old man was found by police in the Darley Park neighborhood suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Central District officers were sent to the 1900 block of Eutaw Place to investigate a shooting.

Once officers arrived in the Madison Park neighborhood they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.