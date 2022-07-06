Two people killed in Merced County shooting were from Modesto/Stockton area, coroner says
Two men who were killed last week near Merced County’s Beachwood area have been identified as Ruben Coronado, 23, of Lathrop and Eli Correa, 24, of Modesto, according to a coroner’s office news release.
No suspects have been arrested in the incident, reported around 11:30 p.m. July 2 in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.
Deputies arrived on scene and located three shooting victims. Both Correa and Coronado were pronounced dead a the scene.
The third shooting victim, a woman, was taken to an area trauma center where she remains in stable condition.
According to the release, callers reported to authorities that someone in a vehicle fired shots at people in another vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Sohal at 209-231-8659 or 209-385-7472. Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.