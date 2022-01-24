Man shot and killed in Fells Point, woman killed in ‘robbery gone bad’ in Northeast Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating two homicides Monday after a 51-year-old woman was fatally shot in a failed robbery attempt in Northeast Baltimore and a 44-year-old man was killed in Fells Point.

Officers were called at 2:18 a.m. Monday to the 3900 block of White Avenue in the Glenham-Belford neighborhood, where a 51-year-old woman had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

“Detectives have learned this shooting stemmed from a robbery gone bad,” police said in a statement.

Two hours earlier, at around midnight, officers were called to the 1700 block of Eastern Ave. in Fells Point where a 44-year-old man had been shot. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital by medics and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not yet released the names of either victim, and provided no information on any suspects.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.