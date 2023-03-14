Two people killed in separate Dallas shootings Monday night, one resulting in arrest

Two people were killed in Dallas on Monday night in separate shootings, according to police.

Around 9:35 p.m., a 58-year-old man was shot in the 2900 block of Reynolds Avenue in Dallas, according to a news release from police.

The victim, Alfredo Carrillo, was found in his vehicle in the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue with gunshot wounds, after police received multiple calls about a shooting. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not announced any arrests or publicly identified any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or at patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.

In the second homicide, a 22-year-old was shot and killed in the 9500 block of C. F. Hawn Freeway, according to police. Juan Jose Prado was shot inside his truck and taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a hospital, where he died.

Police arrested 18-year-old Elijah Julius Valles, who faces a charge of murder in the case, according to a news release. Police said the investigation is still active and asked anybody with information on the death of Prado to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or at Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.