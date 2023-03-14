Two people killed in separate Dallas shootings Monday night, one resulting in arrest

Pexels
James Hartley
·1 min read

Two people were killed in Dallas on Monday night in separate shootings, according to police.

Around 9:35 p.m., a 58-year-old man was shot in the 2900 block of Reynolds Avenue in Dallas, according to a news release from police.

The victim, Alfredo Carrillo, was found in his vehicle in the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue with gunshot wounds, after police received multiple calls about a shooting. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not announced any arrests or publicly identified any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or at patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.

In the second homicide, a 22-year-old was shot and killed in the 9500 block of C. F. Hawn Freeway, according to police. Juan Jose Prado was shot inside his truck and taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a hospital, where he died.

Police arrested 18-year-old Elijah Julius Valles, who faces a charge of murder in the case, according to a news release. Police said the investigation is still active and asked anybody with information on the death of Prado to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or at Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.

Recommended Stories