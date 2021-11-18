Two people killed in separate overnight crashes in Richland County, SC cops say

Two people were killed overnight in separate crashes on Richland County roads, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Troopers are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian in a fatal hit-and-run collision, the second of the two wrecks.

The crash happened at about 11:10 p.m. on Two Notch Road, near the intersection with Nates Road, according to Sgt. Sonny Collins. That’s close to the junction of Interstate 20 and Interstate 77, near Fort Jackson.

An unknown vehicle was heading north on Two Notch Road when it hit a pedestrian who was in the road, then drove away without stopping, Collins said.

The pedestrian died and is expected to be publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after it notifies the next of kin.

Anyone with information on the driver or the collision is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 800-768-1501, or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip. Tips can also be texted to *HP.

Another unrelated fatal wreck in Columbia was reported about five hours earlier.

At about 6 p.m., one person was killed in a three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Hard Scrabble and Bush roads, according to Collins. That’s in the Sandhills area, near Clemson Road.

A 2011 Infiniti 4-door heading north on Hard Scrabble Road ran off right side of the road and flipped over, Collins said. During the wreck, the Infiniti hit a 2004 Toyota Highlander and a 2007 Honda Accord that were stopped in a private driveway on Magnolia Pointe, according to Collins.

The person driving the Infiniti died, and it isn’t know the driver wore a seat belt, Collins said.

The coroner’s office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on what caused the Infiniti to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday afternoon, 963 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 56 people have been killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.