Two people killed in shooting in Denton, police say; no suspects in custody

Two people were killed in a shooting Thursday night in Denton, according to the police department.

The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive about 10:30 p.m., Denton police said.

The identities of the victims had not been released as of early Friday morning.

No arrests have been announced in the homicides. Police said the shooter or shooters left the area.

