Two people killed in shootings separated by hours, Columbia police say

Two males were killed hours apart Sunday in separate shootings, according to the Columbia Police Department.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital, where he died, while the other died at the scene, police said.

The first shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Ogden Street, near the intersection with Two Notch Road. The officers found a man who was injured and applied a tourniquet to his wounds before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

While no arrests have been made, police said a man was detained for questioning.

Police investigate a fatal shooting.

About seven hours later, police said another male was fatally shot.

The male victim’s body was found outside the Gable Oaks Apartments at 901 Colleton Street at about 9:30 p.m., according to police. That’s in the area between North Main Street and Fairfield Road.

The coroner’s office has not publicly identified the victim in the second shooting.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police.

No other injuries were reported in wither of the shootings.

Anyone with information on either, or both, of the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.