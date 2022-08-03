Two people killed in South L.A. by driver fleeing police, LAPD says

Gregory Yee
·1 min read
A man and woman died during a crash in South Los Angeles on Tuesday after the driver fled from police responding to a domestic violence call.
Video from the scene of a crash that left a man and a woman dead in South Los Angeles on Tuesday showed the crashed sedan next to what appeared to be a street encampment. (OnScene.TV)

A driver who was reportedly fleeing from police crashed into a man and a woman, killing them, in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a report of domestic violence in the 4800 block of Figueroa Street, said Tony Im, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. They found no evidence of domestic violence and left, but were called back to the same location around 12:40 p.m.

The suspect, described only as a male, fled in his vehicle, Im said, adding that officers canvassed the area but did not chase the driver.

Police found the suspect's vehicle, which had crashed into a man and a woman at West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, Im said.

The suspect was hospitalized and his condition was not known Tuesday night, Im said. Both victims were pronounced dead on scene.

Video of the crash site showed a sedan with severe damage to its front end and windshield, sitting next to what appeared to be a street encampment with a wrecked canopy, and two bodies under white sheets nearby.

Im was not able to provide information on the victims' housing status.

Further information, including the suspect's and victims' names, expected charges and whether impairment was a factor in the crash, was not available Tuesday.

OnScene.TV contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

