Two people killed in St. Petersburg crash, police say

Two people were killed and a third was critically injured in a late-night car crash Friday in St. Petersburg, police said.

At 12:45 am, police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South, in the Childs Park neighborhood, where an SUV had hit a pole, police said in a news release.

As of mid-Saturday morning, 11th Avenue South is closed at 42nd St. for the ongoing police investigation. No other information was released by police Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.