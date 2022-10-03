Two people killed in Sunday shootings

Two people died from gunshot wounds during separate shootings in Burlington and South Burlington on Sunday evening.

Burlington police and fire departments responded to an apartment on Pine Street after receiving multiple calls around 8:15 p.m. about a seriously injured victim. Upon arrival, the crews found a 40 year old deceased male and witnesses, according to a statement from Jon Murad, Burlington's acting chief of police.

The name of the victim hadn't been released as of Monday morning pending family notification.

Crime-scene technicians and detectives were on the scene investigating Sunday night. The department had assistance from The University of Vermont and South Burlington police departments, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force.

The headquarters of the Burlington Police Department, photographed Nov. 7, 2020.

This was the fourth homicide in Burlington this year and the 25th gunfire incident.

The South Burlington incident

A few hours later around 11:06 p.m., South Burlington police were called to 1272 Williston Road, the address of the Swiss Host Motel & Village, for reported gunfire. A male with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene by South Burlington Fire and Rescue. The name of the victim had not yet been released by Monday morning, pending family notification.

The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team and South Burlington Police Department detectives were investigating the homicide and coordinating with the Burlington Police Department and the ATF.

The parties involved were known to one another so the shooting did not appear to be a random act, according to Shawn P. Burke, South Burlington's chief of police. Burke said in the news release that the Burlington and South Burlington shootings may have been linked. A suspect had not been named as of Monday morning.

This story may be updated.

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on Twitter @aprildbarton.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington, South Burlington shootings leave two people dead