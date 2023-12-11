Two people killed when SUV runs off major interstate and crashes, SC Highway Patrol says

Two people were killed early Sunday morning when an SUV ran off a major interstate and crashed into a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 2:10 a.m. on a section of Interstate 95 running through Dillon County, said Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was driving south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the highway and crashed through the cable barriers near the 197 mile marker, according to Tidwell. That’s not far from the North Carolina state line.

The Cadillac continued into the northbound lanes of I-95 before veering off the highway and crashing into a tree, Tidwell said. There were two people in the SUV and both died, according to Tidwell.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victims.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either of the victims wore a seat belt.

Information about what caused the Cadillac to veer into oncoming traffic before running off I-95 was not available. The Highway Patrol did not say if the crash continues to be investigated.

Through Wednesday, 899 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 11 people have died in Dillon County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 10 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.