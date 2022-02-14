Two people killed, three firefighters injured in early-morning fire in Buffalo
Two people, including one child, are dead following a fire in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood.
Two people, including one child, are dead following a fire in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood.
Questions surrounding Bob Saget’s cause of death increased after the late comedian's autopsy report revealed Saget suffered injuries to his head that are usually seen from a more traumatic blow than one typically sustains from a slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.
The best part of the show, TBH.View Entire Post ›
It was good-natured... mostly.
You knew this would happen...
Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was […]
What was he thinking?
The decision made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to clear Russian skater Kamila Valieva to compete at the Olympics was not a popular one.
Marc Anthony did not hold back when commenting on a post promoting a magazine report about his ex J.Lo and her other ex A-Rod.
Ja’Marr Chase summed up an entire city's thoughts.
“The reason it happened to him was because he was doing his job,” the coach’s mother told a news outlet.
Talk about no good deed goes unpunished. An attempt at being a Good Samaritan went horribly wrong after a woman let a homeless man into her Salt Lake City apartment to shower, and he slit her throat. Authorities at first did not know what had caused the woman’s injury, receiving only a report of a woman “bleeding heavily,” reported KUTV-TV. But the victim told police she had let the man in. ...
Ben Simmons finally has a new home after the NBA trade deadline's biggest blockbuster move, but it sounds like his time in Brooklyn is probably already doomed. By Adam Hermann
The actress modeled one of her swimwear designs.
Only a week ago, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her historic 70th Accession Day, she shared a rare personal message with a major...
My grandkids prefer their other grandma. The reason? She gets them presents. I don't, and here is why.
The time has come again: Sofia Vergara has heated up our timelines with another throwback bikini photo. But this time, this one is giving us serious early 2000s vibes — and we’re kind of obsessed. On Feb. 11, Vergara posted another throwback photoshoot from her early modeling days in Miami with the caption, “#tbt Miami.” […]
Spot on, right?
What an Ohioan thing to say.
When you put Eminem, Mary J Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop, and Kendrick on the same stage? Have mercy.
Eli Apple couldn't contain Cooper Kupp in the Super Bowl, and everyone from Chiefs receivers to NFL fans made sure to let him know about it.