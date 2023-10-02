Two people killed, 7-year-old boy injured, in Garfield Park shooting; 13-year-old shot in Little Italy, police say

Two people were killed and two others were injured, including a 7-year-old boy, after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

At about 2:32 p.m. an unknown vehicle traveling southbound pulled up in the first block of South Whipple Street, police said. An unknown gunman inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the four victims in a vacant lot.

Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 31-year-old man who was also shot in the head was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the 7-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to the head, and that he was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 38-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back. Police said he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

About 40 minutes later, an unknown gunman shot a 13-year-old boy in the 1100 block of West 13th Street in Little Italy, police said. The boy was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Police are investigating the shootings.

