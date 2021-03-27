Two people killed in Virginia Beach shooting incidents

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read

Two people were killed and at least eight injured in several shooting incidents in Virginia Beach, police said on Saturday morning.

Details: Eight people were shot during a single incident, and while police were investigating the first incident, shots were fired about a block away. Police response to the second incident resulted in a fatal "police intervention shooting." The third shooting was unrelated to the others and resulted in a second person killed.

  • Virginia Beach police chief Paul Neudigate said that one police officer was injured when he was hit by a car. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

  • Neudigate said no arrests had been made but several people were in custody, although their involvement was unclear.

  • The Virginia Beach Police Department said in a press release that people should avoid the areas affected while an investigation is underway.

What they're saying: "What you can see is that we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the beach. Many different crime scenes," Neudigate said.

  • "Right now everything is stable and we will be doing our due diligence to find the people involved in this and hold them accountable," he added.

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.