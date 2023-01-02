Two people killed in New Year's weekend shootings in Tuscaloosa

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has arrested two suspects in separate homicides that occurred over the New Year's Eve weekend.

At around 11:54 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to Hodo Haven Apartments in the 70th block of 33rd Street after a shooting was reported. A 16-year-old was found dead at the scene, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

The victim’s name was not released for reasons of family privacy, Kennedy said.

After an investigation, police charged a suspect who is younger than 16 with one count of murder. Kennedy said state law prevents authorities from releasing any additional information about the suspect.

Kennedy said police do not believe the Saturday shooting is connected to a Dec. 6 homicide at Hodo Haven Apartments.

A few hours later, at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Tuscaloosa police were called to a shooting at Brookhaven Apartments, 1310 James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway E. Kennedy said officers found 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police charged 37-year-old Michael Terrell Charles with one count of murder. Charles was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Kennedy said that the two New Year's weekend fatal shootings appear to be unrelated.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Teen, 26-year-old man die in separate New Year's weekend shootings