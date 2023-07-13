Two people, one a convicted sex offender, charged with sexual assault of a minor

Two people, one of them a convicted sex offender, have been arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in York County.

Pennsylvania State Police reported that Ryan Peters and Jadzia Martin have been arrested and charged with various crimes.

On July 3, 2023, the girl reported to Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H, Carlisle Station that she had been a victim of a sex assault at the 2000 block of Buffalo Valley Road, Codorus Township, York County, according to a news release. She reported that the assault had occurred on June 29, 2023.

According to police, the victim said that on June 29, she accompanied her mother to 38-year-old Peters' residence. Peters was a friend of her mother's and had invited them both to a cookout. They arrived late in the evening and upon arrival Peters was around a fire in the backyard with his roommate, later identified as 25-year-old Martin.

The victim’s mother and Martin went inside the residence and she was left alone with Peters. During this time, Peters allegedly provided her with alcohol, and she became intoxicated. The victim alleged that Peters began making comments on how beautiful she was. As the evening progressed, Peters became more aggressive and began touching her, the victim alleged. At one point, Peters allegedly exposed himself to the victim and asked her to perform oral sex, and she eventually complied.

Troop J, York Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of the reported assault and took over the investigation. A check on Peters showed that he was registered with Megan’s Law since 2007. In 2009, he was charged and convicted of Statutory Sexual Assault and Failure to Comply as a Registered Sex Offender, police said.

On July 11, 2023, police executed a search warrant at Peters' residence. During the search, numerous external storage devices, computers and surveillance equipment were seized, according to the news release. Upon review of an SD card, a recording of a conversation between Martin and Peters was observed, per the release. On the recording, Martin "can be heard asking Peters if he had gotten a chance to have sexual intercourse with the victim and admitting to running interference with the victim’s mother so Peters could have alone time with the victim."

Peters admitted to having the victim perform a sex act on him. In another recording, both Martin and Peters are overheard having a conversation about what occurred with the victim and developing their alibi, according to the news release.

On July 11, 2023, Peters and Martin were taken into custody by York Criminal Investigation Unit.

Peters was charged with sexual assault, indecent assault without the complainant’s consent, corruption of minors (relating to sexual offenses), corruption of minors (relating to alcohol consumption) and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Martin was charged with conspiracy to commit all of the following charges: sexual assault, indecent assault without the complainant’s consent, corruption of minors (relating to sexual offenses), corruption of minors (relating to alcohol consumption) and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Peters' bail was set at $150,000, and his preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Aug. 8, 2023. Martin's bail was set at $10,000 and her preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for July 26, 2023.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County roommates charged with sexual assault of 16-year-old girl