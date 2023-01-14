Two people reported stabbed at local motel

Jan. 14—The Greenville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning incident in which two people were stabbed at a local hotel.

The department issued a statement indicating that officers were dispatched at approximately 6:45 a.m. Thursday to the Economy Inn, 5103 Interstate 30 in reference to an assault. Preliminary investigations revealed that two men assaulted each other with knives.

Both men were transported to medical facilities for their injuries and were last reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been reported in connection with the incident and no charges filed. No additional information was immediately released.