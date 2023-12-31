Two people rescued after falling 100 feet from cliff in Yolo County

(FOX40.COM) — Two people who fell off a cliff in Yolo County were rescued by multiple agencies after landing nearly 100 feet below.

On Friday night, Yolo County Sheriff’s Office reported that Capay Valley Fire and Yocha DeHe Fire responded to a fall report on County Road 41 near Highway 16 during a storm.

“It turned out to be a challenging situation with two individuals falling approximately 100 feet over a cliff near Camp Haswell,” Yolo County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) said in a social media post.

YCSO and volunteer search and rescue teams “joined the effort in the steep, rugged remote terrain of Yolo County. Unfortunately, helicopters couldn’t assist due to inclement weather,” officials said.

Despite the difficulties, fire and sheriff personnel said they reached the victims after a night climb. They stabilized and sheltered the individuals until sunrise, according to YCSO. At daybreak, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter safely transported the victims.

