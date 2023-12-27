Two people rescued after a helicopter crash in a Miami-Dade canal, agencies say

About 16 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, including an air rescue helicopter, were at the scene of a Wednesday helicopter crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said units went to the canal parallel to Southwest 187th Avenue at about 122nd Street around 1:08 p.m. in response to reports of a helicopter in the canal. Miami-Dade police divers took two people out of the water and fire rescue took them by ground to a hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more is learned.

BREAKING: A Helicopter has crashed in a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade: https://t.co/meJyMU86Ox — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) December 27, 2023

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue unit near the canal next to Southwest 187th Avenue, where a helicopter went down Wednesday afternoon.