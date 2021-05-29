Two people sentenced on felony charges in Jamestown

May 29—Two people were sentenced on felony charges recently in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Nicholas Sarith, 36, Valley City, N.D., pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking into a vehicle and two counts of theft of property, Class B felonies, four counts of criminal trespass, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed firearm, Class A misdemeanors, and two counts of theft of property and two counts of criminal mischief, Class B misdemeanors.

Sarith was accused of breaking into a storage unit and causing less than $2,000 in damage on Jan. 7; entering a shed and taking property valued at more than $500 but less than $1,000, causing less than $2,000 in damage; entering a vehicle to commit a crime; entering three garages; theft of items valued at more than $500 but less than $1,000; theft of items valued at less than $500; possessing a smoking device for use with methamphetamine; carrying a knife with a blade exceeding 5 inches in length on Jan. 16, and entering a vehicle and taking one or more credit cards on Jan. 15.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Sarith to 180 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 123 days served. Sarith was also placed on two years supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent defense fee, $1,270 restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by one year in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Permis Peltier, 24, Dunseith, N.D., pleaded guilty to terrorizing, a Class C felony, and simple assault, a Class B misdemeanor.

Peltier was accused of threatening to stab someone and/or infect people with hepatitis C and causing bodily injury to another person on May 6, 2020.

LeFevre sentenced Peltier to five days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for five days served. Peltier was placed on supervised probation for 18 months with all court fees waived.