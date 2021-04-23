Two people sentenced on felony charges in Jamestown

Apr. 23—Two people were sentenced on a felony charge recently in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Shawn Schuldheisz, 23, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony.

Schuldheisz was accused of possessing a glass smoking device intended for use with methamphetamine with a previous conviction in 2020 on March 8.

Judge Daniel Narum sentenced Schuldheisz to 40 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 19 days served. Schuldheisz was also placed on two years supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Brian Jackson, 41, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, serious bodily injury, a Class C felony.

Jackson was accused of strangling and/or smothering a family member on Aug. 11.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Jackson to one year in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 36 days served. Jackson was placed on two years supervised probation and ordered to complete a domestic violence course and treatment. He was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee and $25 victim-witness fee.