Two people shot in alleged 'dispute between neighbors,' Crestview police investigating

CRESTVIEW — Police are investigating after two people were shot Sunday night during an alleged "dispute between neighbors."

Crestview officers responded to the 300 block of West Griffith shortly after 5 p.m. after receiving a 911 call advising that people were in the street arguing and two people were potentially armed with pistols, according to a Crestview Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, there was a large group of people in the road and two people had been shot. One refused medical attention and refused to cooperate with law enforcement, according to police.

The second person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses who helped them develop two to three possible suspects. The suspects all fled the area once officers arrived, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are following several leads. More information will be provided as it becomes available, the CPD said.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Crestview police investigating after two people shot during dispute