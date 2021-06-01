Two people shot when attempted armed robbery ends in gunfire in Midtown Miami

Carmudi

Jeep said that the new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is "the most capable, powerful, efficient, eco-friendly and technically advanced Wrangler ever introduced in Europe." Marked by exclusive electric blue exterior design cues, the Wrangler 4xe is equipped with two electric motor generators and a high-voltage battery pack, mated to turbocharged 2.0-liter gas engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. The e-motor and engine combo creates 380hp and 637Nm of torque. When the electric power is used, the truck can travel more than 50 kilometers. Full battery recharge is available in less than three hours, and the Max Regen feature to increases the battery charge when coasting. 4xe technology, meanwhile, drives all four wheels in full-electric mode for "benchmark all-terrain performance and the pleasure of listening to the sounds of nature," Jeep said. Depending on the trim, the Wranger 4xe offers two advanced four-wheel drive, full time systems with Selec-Trac or Rock-Trac. Other off-road equipment include Dana axles, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited slip differential, and electronic front sway-bar disconnect. Inside, the 4xe models' specific seven-inch TFT displays information on battery charge levels and range, and is linked to a nine-speaker Alpine audio system with a 552-watt subwoofer. In terms of safety, the new Wrangler 4xe offers a host of driver assistance systems. These include standard blind spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, rearview camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM), front and rear park assist and Keyless Enter'n'Go. Optional safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning Plus and new forward-facing camera (standard on the Rubicon). The Wrangler 4xe hybrid powertrain has three modes of operation, known as E-Selec. The driver can select his or her desired powertrain mode via buttons mounted on the dashboard. In Hybrid, both the 2.0-liter engine and electric motors are used. The powertrain will use battery power first, then when the battery reaches its minimum state of charge, or the driver requests more torque, it will use the propulsion from the gasoline engine. In Electric mode, the engine uses electric power until the battery reaches the minimum charge level, or the driver requests maximum torque, which again engages the 2.0-liter engine. If the battery level is at its lowest, the system automatically switches back to Hybrid mode. During E-Save mode, the 2.0 engine is used more often to save the battery charge for later use, such as all-electric off-road driving or for when entering urban areas. The driver can choose between two modes, known as Battery Save and Battery Charge during E-Save, both of which can be activated from the Uconnect screen, Battery Save maintains battery charge level and predominantly uses the internal combustion engine. Battery Charge charges the battery up to 80 percent using the internal combustion acting as a generator. Jeep has made ten different exterior colors for the Wranger 4xe: Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Hella Yella, Billet Silver Metallic, Sting-Gray and, for the first time in the Wrangler range, the new Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green. The customization options for the Wrangler are also enhanced, thanks to the special rotating color program. In the program, customers to choose from a range of "unique" exterior colors, Jeep said. Photos from Jeep