Two people shot in Brooksville sports bar parking lot
BROOKSVILLE — Two people were shot in the parking lot of Opinions Lounge early Saturday morning at 19201 Cortez Boulevard, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The news release did not provide any addition information about potential suspects, the victims’ conditions or who they might be. The investigation into the shooting, which occurred at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, is ongoing, authorities said. More information will be released later this morning, as investigators release details.
